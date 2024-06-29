Sunbelt Securities Inc. Sells 432 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FV opened at $57.27 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1 year low of $41.05 and a 1 year high of $57.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.98 and its 200 day moving average is $54.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.