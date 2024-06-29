Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Sundrug Co.,Ltd. Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $28.18 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.
About Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sundrug Co.,Ltd.
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sundrug Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.