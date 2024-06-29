Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCF) Short Interest Update

Sundrug Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SDGCFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the May 31st total of 199,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:SDGCF opened at $28.18 on Friday. Sundrug Co.,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $28.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.50.

Sundrug Co,Ltd. operates and manages drug stores and dispensing pharmacies in Japan. It operates drug stores that offers pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and daily miscellaneous goods; and discount stores that sells foodstuffs, household goods, etc. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Fuchu, Japan.

