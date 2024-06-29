Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) Shares Up 1.9%

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.80. Approximately 136,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 718,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Sunrise New Energy Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services.

