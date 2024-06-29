Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $2.97, but opened at $3.10. Super Group shares last traded at $3.07, with a volume of 47,256 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Super Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.74.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Super Group had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $387.56 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Super Group Limited will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Super Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anson Funds Management LP raised its stake in Super Group by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 1,311,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,032 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Super Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 61,937 shares during the period. Phraction Management LLC raised its stake in Super Group by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 128,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Group by 318.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 118,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90,289 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Super Group during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Group Company Profile

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

