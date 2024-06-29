Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Shares Gap Down to $19.20

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.20, but opened at $18.11. Super Hi International shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 10,281 shares traded.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $187.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Super Hi International Holding Ltd. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Hi International Company Profile

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

