Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Trading Up 2.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $862.25 and last traded at $849.36. Approximately 2,240,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,547,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $831.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,350.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $937.00 to $800.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $954.38.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $832.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $742.43.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In related news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.62, for a total value of $456,550.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,015.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total transaction of $419,585.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.