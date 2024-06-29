Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $10.50. Suzano shares last traded at $10.29, with a volume of 1,661,961 shares traded.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Suzano from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suzano S.A. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Suzano by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Suzano in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suzano by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano in the 1st quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

