Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Trading Down 5.7%

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $9.81. Approximately 23 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Sydbank A/S Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.
Sydbank A/S Company Profile
Sydbank A/S, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to corporate, private, retail, and institutional clients in Denmark and internationally. The company operates in Banking, Asset Management, Sydbank Markets, Treasury, and Other segments. The company offers various deposits, and loans and advances; and corporate banking services, including financing solutions and advisory services; leasing solutions to businesses; and international commercial banking services, such as payment and cash management solutions.
