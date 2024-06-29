Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.10.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.30 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 13.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,420,290.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYF. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 61.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.0% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 108,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at $11,732,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.