Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 339,500 shares. Currently, 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 438,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Syra Health Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Syra Health stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Syra Health has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $8.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Syra Health will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

