Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 9,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.
The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 5,784.73%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.
