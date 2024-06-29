Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) Trading 2.1% Higher

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.80. Approximately 9,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 8,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.62.

Talis Biomedical Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $16.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.49.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($7.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 75.40% and a negative net margin of 5,784.73%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Talis Biomedical stock. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Talis Biomedical Co. ( NASDAQ:TLIS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.35% of Talis Biomedical as of its most recent SEC filing. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company, focusing on developing medical devices for infectious diseases and other conditions at the point of care in the United States. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

