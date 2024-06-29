Target Hospitality Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 14,136 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,244% compared to the typical volume of 1,052 call options.

Target Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ TH opened at $8.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $873.41 million, a PE ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 41.41% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $106.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Target Hospitality’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Target Hospitality will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on TH. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Target Hospitality from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 664.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

