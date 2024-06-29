Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TMHC. Zelman & Associates raised Taylor Morrison Home from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.40.

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on TMHC

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $37.23 and a 12 month high of $62.64.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total transaction of $6,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $364,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 64,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,945 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth about $6,594,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.