Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Taylor Wimpey Price Performance
Shares of TWODY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.
Taylor Wimpey Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taylor Wimpey
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.