Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of TWODY opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates as a homebuilder in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities. Taylor Wimpey plc was incorporated in 1935 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

