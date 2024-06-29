Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Short Interest Update

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the May 31st total of 843,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 447,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teleflex by 25.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 57,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Teleflex by 105.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,831 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Teleflex during the first quarter valued at approximately $679,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $210.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $177.63 and a 12 month high of $262.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.19.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.29.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

