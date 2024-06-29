TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.33.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$24.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

TELUS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$20.71 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of C$20.67 and a twelve month high of C$26.09. The stock has a market cap of C$30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.90.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.02. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of C$4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.06 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.0009001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.389 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 288.46%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

