Terry Allan Stephenson Buys 51,000 Shares of Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) Director Terry Allan Stephenson bought 51,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$15,300.00.

Terry Allan Stephenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, Terry Allan Stephenson bought 1,295 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.37 per share, with a total value of C$479.15.

Shares of VTX stock opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$35.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 1.10. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.37.

Vertex Resource Group ( CVE:VTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$58.51 million for the quarter. Vertex Resource Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 0.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Resource Group Ltd. will post 0.0300085 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Acumen Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Resource Group from C$0.75 to C$0.65 in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

