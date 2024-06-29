Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Lifted by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after buying an additional 3,866,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tesla by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after buying an additional 2,177,397 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,155,878 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,765,933,000 after buying an additional 458,804 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,702,634 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,677,133,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $631.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $176.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

