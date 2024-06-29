Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in Tesla by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caerus Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Caerus Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $197.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $631.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.03. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.30.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

