The Andersons, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ANDE)

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Andersons has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 26 consecutive years. Andersons has a dividend payout ratio of 19.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Andersons to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Andersons Price Performance

Shares of ANDE opened at $49.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.04. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $44.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Andersons had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,968 shares in the company, valued at $12,388,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 3,387 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $203,253.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,110,391.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 209,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,388,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

