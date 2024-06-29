The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Update

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The European Equity Fund Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of EEA stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The European Equity Fund has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $9.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The European Equity Fund
About The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
