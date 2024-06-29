The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Performance

The LGL Group stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

