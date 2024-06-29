Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.70.
About Three Sixty Solar
