Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF) Short Interest Up 82.7% in June

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VSOLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 82.7% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Three Sixty Solar Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VSOLF opened at 0.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.09. Three Sixty Solar has a 52 week low of 0.03 and a 52 week high of 0.70.

About Three Sixty Solar

Three Sixty Solar Ltd. designs, builds, and installs vertical solar array systems in Canada. It also offers solar towers for commercial projects and utility scale solar farms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

