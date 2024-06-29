Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Stock Price Up 13%

Top KingWin Ltd (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 375,903 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 307,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Top KingWin Stock Up 11.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81.

About Top KingWin

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

