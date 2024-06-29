Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Purchases A$38,895.93 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier bought 109,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$38,895.93 ($25,930.62).
Toro Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.
Toro Energy Company Profile
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Toro Energy
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Toro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.