Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Purchases A$38,895.93 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier bought 109,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$38,895.93 ($25,930.62).

Toro Energy Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

