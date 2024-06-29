Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

TD stock opened at $54.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $66.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.15. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,044,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,141,000 after buying an additional 130,801 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,032.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 15,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

