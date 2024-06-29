TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Receives $70.75 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

TTE stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. TotalEnergies has a 52-week low of $54.94 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.67.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.18. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $56.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,184,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,431,000 after buying an additional 419,487 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after buying an additional 100,059 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after buying an additional 129,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares during the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

