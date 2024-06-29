Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) shot up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.28 and last traded at $30.28. 690 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 4,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.51.

Trisura Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.51.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

