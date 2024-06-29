TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ) Stock Price Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (BATS:DECZ – Get Free Report)’s share price were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.53 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 3,276 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.60.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 million, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.72.
About TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF (DECZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Qualcomm Stock: AI-Powered Growth Despite Volatility
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Salesforce Stock: Meeting Recap, AI Focus, and Forecast
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Is CAVA Overextended? A Closer Look at This High-Flying Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (December) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.