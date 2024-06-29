Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.40.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TRUP

Trupanion Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.40 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trupanion news, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,640,547.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,325 shares of company stock valued at $144,586 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,433,000 after buying an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Trupanion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,862,000 after buying an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC increased its holdings in Trupanion by 87.0% during the first quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,824,000 after buying an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trupanion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Trupanion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after buying an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.