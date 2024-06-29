Tsfg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Tsfg LLC raised its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,075,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in W.W. Grainger by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,272,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $902.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.16. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $674.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,034.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $928.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $924.92.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 22.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stephens upgraded W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $975.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $959.44.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Featured Stories

