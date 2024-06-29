Tsfg LLC Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tsfg LLC cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invst LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.9% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the software company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 417 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $555.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a market cap of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $485.04 and its 200-day moving average is $535.58.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

