Tsfg LLC Decreases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Tsfg LLC cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Mills news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GIS. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America decreased their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.44.

General Mills Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GIS stock opened at $63.26 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $77.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

