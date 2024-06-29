Tsfg LLC Has $26,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Tsfg LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 890.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 42,521 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 741.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 76,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 67,315 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 327,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 15,202 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 25.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 103,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMI. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

