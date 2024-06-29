Tsfg LLC Has $578,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 198.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $547.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $472.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $529.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $509.48. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $553.25.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.