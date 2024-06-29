Tsfg LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Tsfg LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $67.56 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $70.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $1.0192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

