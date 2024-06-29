Tsfg LLC Sells 2,456 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tsfg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.7% of Tsfg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Summit X LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedrus LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $479.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $487.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $454.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.27.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

