Tsfg LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 26.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,285,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,637 shares in the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $151,461,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $138,573,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,314,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,460,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $91.81 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $94.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.98.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.3002 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

