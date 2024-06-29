Tsfg LLC Sells 350 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Tsfg LLC reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 53.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.37.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.55. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $227.50 and a 12-month high of $274.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

