Tsfg LLC Sells 676 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intel

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $29.73 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.53. The company has a market cap of $131.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.