Tsfg LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Tsfg LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBB. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $141.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.82.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

