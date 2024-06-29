Turmalina Metals (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Shares of Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF – Get Free Report) fell 11.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.15. 160,345 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 83,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Turmalina Metals Trading Down 11.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in South America. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco project covering 40,340 hectares located in San Juan Province, Argentina.

