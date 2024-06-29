Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $1.76

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.76, but opened at $1.72. Tuya shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 15,490 shares changing hands.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Tuya had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $61.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.
Tuya Inc offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
