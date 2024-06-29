TZP Strategies Acquisition (OTCMKTS:TZPSU) Trading 0.1% Higher

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TZPSU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.14 and last traded at $10.14. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.
TZP Strategies Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.
TZP Strategies Acquisition Company Profile
TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
