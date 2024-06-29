U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

NASDAQ USEG opened at $1.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 138.09%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in U.S. Energy stock. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Energy Corp. ( NASDAQ:USEG Free Report ) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,494 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,772 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of U.S. Energy worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent region comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and the Gulf Coast regions.

