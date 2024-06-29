U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.61 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $3.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.31 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in U.S. Global Investors stock. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 41,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vima LLC owned approximately 0.29% of U.S. Global Investors at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm, an investment adviser to an investment company which provides portfolio management for investment companies. The firm manages and launches equity/balanced funds, fixed income funds and other funds.

