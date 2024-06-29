UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Stock Position Increased by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,652 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,982,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,522,067,000 after acquiring an additional 7,249,527 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,059,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,151,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 392.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027,505 shares during the period.

NYSE:UBS opened at $29.53 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $32.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.29. UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 39.78%. The business had revenue of $12.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

