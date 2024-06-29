UBS Group Increases Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target to $94.00

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $56.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $83.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.03 and a 200 day moving average of $62.77. Sprouts Farmers Market has a twelve month low of $35.85 and a twelve month high of $83.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,718 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $440,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,785,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Konat sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $2,298,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,817,839.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,433 shares of company stock worth $4,522,865. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,966,000 after buying an additional 29,362 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,336,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,419,000 after buying an additional 297,067 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 411.4% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,538,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,013,000 after buying an additional 1,237,610 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,478,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,135,000 after acquiring an additional 398,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,075,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

