UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Price Target Raised to $300.00

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) had its target price raised by Lake Street Capital from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, CJS Securities assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $263.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $250.46 and a 200 day moving average of $214.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42 and a beta of 0.97. UFP Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.29 and a 12 month high of $270.72.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $105.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UFP Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1,614.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in UFP Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies Company Profile

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

