UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Shares Up 1.6%

Shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.42 and last traded at $12.41. 2,376,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 9,839,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of UiPath in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. William Blair lowered shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.06.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.81.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $791,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 946,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,738,121.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath by 875.6% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

